Former Raiders CB Damon Arnette Joins Dolphins After Release over Threatening Video

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette reportedly has found his next team.

David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reported the Miami Dolphins signed him to their practice squad.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network noted Arnette was at practice Wednesday and was available because the Raiders cut him following "multiple off-field incidents including posting a video with a gun making a threat."

The 25-year-old entered the league in 2020 when the Raiders selected him with the No. 19 overall pick of the NFL draft following an impressive collegiate career at Ohio State.

He never lived up to expectations even before he was released.

Arnette registered two passes defended and zero interceptions in nine games as a rookie and had just four tackles and one pass defended in four games this year for Las Vegas. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall player grade of 32.9 for his early efforts in 2021.

The threatening video wasn't the only concern when it came to Arnette.

In November, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted he was facing multiple lawsuits, the first of which was because he allegedly crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene while he was running late for a meeting.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The second happened because he allegedly spat on and "berated an employee who said his car couldn't be recovered from valet parking because he lost the receipt."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Arnette also allegedly crashed four rental cars within a month.

The cornerback will now have another chance to redeem his career on a Dolphins squad that has won five games in a row following a 1-7 start.