Cowboys' Micah Parsons on Lawrence Taylor Comparisons: 'It's Way Too Early'

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Despite some early comparisons to Lawrence Taylor, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons isn't getting ahead of himself.

"I would definitely say it's way too early," Parsons said Wednesday. "It's an honor."

The 2021 first-round pick has dominated early in his NFL career, totaling 12 sacks with 75 tackles in 13 games. He has at least one sack in each of the last six games.

Not only has Parsons become a favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he also is suddenly a top contender for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award.

As he told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he's also well-aware of the last person to accomplish this feat: Lawrence Taylor.

Taylor won both honors in 1981 when he tallied 9.5 sacks for the New York Giants. He went on to win the Defensive Player of the Year award two more times, adding an MVP award in 1986 and 10 Pro Bowl selections.

Parsons could follow Taylor to the Hall of Fame, but even he knows it's too soon to start that discussion.