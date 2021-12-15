Eagles' Jalen Hurts 'Doing Everything in My Power' to Return from Injury vs. WFT

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is hoping to return for Sunday's home game against the Washington Football Team despite his ankle injury.

"I'm doing everything in my power to make myself available to play," Hurts told reporters Wednesday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hurts is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is splitting reps in practice this week with Gardner Minshew.

Hurts missed his team's Week 13 game against the New York Jets as Minshew led the Eagles to a 33-18 victory on the road. Last week's bye provided more opportunity to rest the injury, although the second-year player is clearly less than 100 percent.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Hurts was "trending upward" from his injury, and that the second-year signal-caller split reps with Minshew at the team's walkthrough.

Minshew played well in place of Hurts, totaling 242 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported there is no quarterback controversy in Philadelphia.

Hurts is still the top option after totaling 2,435 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 starts, plus 695 rushing yards and eight scores.

Consistency has been a problem for the 2020 second-round pick, however, as he struggled in a Week 12 loss to the New York Giants with three interceptions. The 23-year-old is hoping to solidify himself as the franchise quarterback, but he needs to show more production when on the field.

The Eagles will hope he gets that opportunity in Week 15 as they fight for a playoff spot. The team is still alive at 6-7, especially with its four remaining games all against NFC East opponents.