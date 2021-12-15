Percy Harvin on NFL Comeback: '1000% Ready If an Opportunity Presents Itself'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Percy Harvin is willing to return to the NFL is he gets a chance.

The 33-year-old told ESPN's Nick Wagoner that he is "1000 percent ready if an opportunity presents itself."

Harvin last played in 2016 with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in two games before injuries derailed his career. He announced his retirement in March 2017.

When healthy, he was a versatile weapon who made an impact as a receiver, returner and runner. He had over 2,000 all-purpose yards as a rookie in 2009 with the Minnesota Vikings, earning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award while earning his lone Pro Bowl selection.

In eight NFL seasons, Harvin tallied 22 receiving touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and five kickoff return touchdowns.

If there is an opening to return to the NFL, fans should keep an eye on the Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer. Harvin played for Meyer at Florida, winning a national championship in 2008, and the coach has already reconnected with former college players Tim Tebow and Carlos Hyde.

With Jacksonville ranking 31st in the NFL in points per game (13.8), Harvin could raise the unit's ceiling should he bring his vintage form.