Warriors' Steph Curry Reflects on Breaking NBA 3-Point Record: 'Dream Come True'

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Stephen Curry thanked fans for their support in posts on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday after breaking the all-time record for most made three-pointers in a career.

The Golden State Warriors star made his 2,974th career three-pointer during Tuesday's 105-96 road win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, passing Ray Allen (2,973) for the most in NBA history. He finished the night on 2,977.

"I woke up feeling really special this morning," Curry said in the video. "I know we got a lot more to do, but I gotta take a second and just appreciate what 2,974 means. History was made last night."

Curry also praised Allen and Reggie Miller for paving the way as elite shooters.

The 33-year-old has been nearly unstoppable from the perimeter during his career, making 43.1 percent of attempts over 13 seasons. The latest milestone was still important to him as he makes the case as the best shooter ever.