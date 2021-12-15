Zac Taylor on Bengals' Potential: 'I Don't Think Anybody Wants to Play Us'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Despite losing their last two games and falling to ninth place in the AFC playoff standings, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor remains optimistic about his team's ability to rebound.

Taylor told reporters why he doesn't think "anybody wants to play us" down the stretch and in a potential postseason matchup.

"And we haven't won all the games that we felt like we should've won," he said. "But I think our guys have a ton of confidence, and people see what they're about, see the talent we've got in all three phases, and see that we're going to fight to the last second."

