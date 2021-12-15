Steph Curry Gifts Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala Rolexes After Setting 3-Point Record

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry presented longtime teammates Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala with engraved Rolex watches for their role in helping him set the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history.

Curry, who moved past Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen on the three-point list during Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, gifted Green and Iguodala their watches afterward:

Klay Thompson will also receive a Rolex from Curry, but he couldn't be in attendance for the game as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles, per ESPN's Dominique Collins.

The seven-time All-Star has now knocked down 2,977 career threes, and at the age of 33, he has plenty of time to keep extending his record.

"It was a special moment, for sure, that I appreciate and I'll remember for the rest of my life, in terms of what it means to me to pass Ray," Curry told reporters. "Him and Reggie [Miller], guys I've looked up to coming into the game. Definitely special."

Curry became the foundation for the Warriors' eventual formation of a dynasty when he was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thompson joined as a first-round pick in 2011, Green arrived as a second-round selection in 2012 and Iguodala signed as a free agent in 2013.

There were other notable additions over the years, headlined by Kevin Durant in 2016, but those four players were the key building blocks for a franchise that won three NBA championships in a four-year span beginning in 2015.

Durant and Iguodala left after the 2018-19 season, and subsequent injuries to Curry and Thompson played a key role in the Dubs' back-to-back years out of the playoffs.

The Warriors are back trending in the right direction this season, though.

Curry is playing at an MVP level, Green is putting himself in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, Iguodala returned in free agency and Thompson is expected to rejoin the lineup eventually to reunite the quartet.

Those are all promising signs for a Warriors squad that owns an NBA-best 23-5 record to re-enter the championship conversation once again.