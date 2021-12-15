Baker Mayfield Among 14 Browns Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Raiders Game

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Cleveland Browns' reserve/COVID-19 list keeps growing ahead of Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per the team's official website, Baker Mayfield was among five players on the 53-man roster added to the list on Wednesday.

John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Malik McDowell and Ifeadi Odenigbo were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Safety Nate Meadors was added to the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, a total of 14 Browns players have been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past two days.

In addition to potentially being without 14 players, the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski and running backs coach Ryan Cordell tested positive for COVID-19.

Per the team's announcement, Stefanski has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. He will be eligible to coach on Saturday if he can produce two negative tests in a 24-hour period.

If Stefanski isn't available, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as Cleveland's acting head coach against the Raiders.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., defensive end Takk McKinley, punt returner JoJo Natson, backup guard Drew Forbes and reserve tight end Ross Travis were the eight players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Amid ongoing COVID concerns across the NFL, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Monday that the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Washington have entered the league's enhanced protocols.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the Browns and Los Angeles Rams have also been added to the enhanced-protocol group.

Per Graziano, the NFL's enhanced COVID protocols include "daily testing regardless of vaccination status, mandatory masking at team facilities and other stringent measures."

Per NFL rules, vaccinated players will be eligible to return with two negative COVID tests in a 24-hour period as long as they remain asymptomatic.

Unvaccinated players are required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days and will be eligible to return with a negative test as long as they are asymptomatic.

The Browns are hosting the Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.