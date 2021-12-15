Giants Rumors: Jake Fromm, Mike Glennon Could Both Play Week 15 with Daniel Jones Out

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The New York Giants are reportedly "considering" a plan to use both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm at quarterback in Sunday's Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Glennon is expected to draw his third straight start while Daniel Jones recovers from a neck injury, but Fromm could join the mix for snaps after being signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in late November.

The Giants haven't provided a timetable for Jones' return, and there's a "growing sentiment" among this teammates the team will eventually shut the third-year signal-caller down for the remainder of the season, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

New York owns a 4-9 record with four games to play. It's set to miss the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 10 years since winning Super Bowl XLVI.

Glennon has struggled across three appearances this season. He's completed 53.3 percent of his throws for 574 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added one rushing score.

The NC State product is 32 and owns a lackluster 81.5 career passer rating, so it makes sense for the Giants to give a younger option a chance down the stretch if Jones remains sidelined.

Fromm, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in the 2020 draft. He served as Buffalo's No. 3 quarterback for most of his first two seasons and has yet to make a regular-season appearance.

He enjoyed a standout three-year college career as a starter at Georgia. He threw 78 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions in 43 games for the Bulldogs.

"It's been a little crazy, but it's been fun," Fromm told reporters after signing with the Giants. "Honestly, just super excited to be here. I'm out here at practice, but it's just football, just trying to help out any way I can."

New York may split snaps for a game or two, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fromm draw a couple starts before season's end to give the coaching staff a look at whether he could be an option as the team's chief backup in 2022.