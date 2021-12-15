Sir Lewis Hamilton Given Knighthood by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sir Lewis Hamilton was officially awarded a knighthood by the Prince of Wales during a ceremony at England's Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Hamilton became the fourth Formula One driver to receive the distinction, joining Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jack Brabham. The British superstar was honored for his "services to motorsport" as a seven-time F1 champion.

