    Nets' Kevin Durant Congratulates 'The God' Stephen Curry on 3-Point Record

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 15, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant led his own team to a victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday and then congratulated a former teammate for making history:

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    2974…more on the way. 

Congrats to the God @StephenCurry30

    Stephen Curry entered Tuesday's game between his Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks needing two three-pointers to break Ray Allen's career record of 2,973 made shots from beyond the arc.

    He wasted no time doing just that with multiple three-pointers in the first quarter.

    Durant wasn't the only notable player to congratulate Curry, as many across the league, including LeBron James and Chris Paul, reacted to the moment:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Chris Paul @CP3

    History!! Congrats @StephenCurry30!! 🙏🏾✊🏾

    Allen was also in attendance at Madison Square Garden and congratulated Curry during a ceremony honoring the sharpshooter's accomplishment.

    Durant and Curry were teammates on the Warriors for three seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19 and helped the team reach the NBA Finals in each of those campaigns. Golden State won two championships during that time and may have won all three if Durant didn't suffer an Achilles injury in the 2019 Finals against the Raptors.

