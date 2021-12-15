Nets' Kevin Durant Congratulates 'The God' Stephen Curry on 3-Point Record

Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant led his own team to a victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday and then congratulated a former teammate for making history:

Stephen Curry entered Tuesday's game between his Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks needing two three-pointers to break Ray Allen's career record of 2,973 made shots from beyond the arc.

He wasted no time doing just that with multiple three-pointers in the first quarter.

Durant wasn't the only notable player to congratulate Curry, as many across the league, including LeBron James and Chris Paul, reacted to the moment:

Allen was also in attendance at Madison Square Garden and congratulated Curry during a ceremony honoring the sharpshooter's accomplishment.

Durant and Curry were teammates on the Warriors for three seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19 and helped the team reach the NBA Finals in each of those campaigns. Golden State won two championships during that time and may have won all three if Durant didn't suffer an Achilles injury in the 2019 Finals against the Raptors.