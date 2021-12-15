Stephen Curry Willing to Call Himself the Greatest Shooter Ever with 3-Point Record

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen's all-time three-point field-goal mark on Tuesday as his team beat the host New York Knicks 105-96 in Madison Square Garden.

After the game, Curry felt comfortable enough calling himself the best shooter of all time:

Two other great shooters were in attendance. Allen was in the stands, and Reggie Miller was providing color commentary for TNT. Each of those players could make a case for being the greatest shooter ever, but it's hard to deny Curry's resume for that honor.

At this juncture, Curry believes he's earned that title.

"The balance of volume and efficiency for me is the standard that I wanted to set," Curry said in part. "I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record, so I'm comfortable saying that now."

Curry also gave credit to the Garden, which erupted after the new record holder hit a three from the wing in the first quarter to give him 2,974 made regular-season shots from beyond the arc.

"I can't say it enough: I appreciate so much the way the fans embraced the moment with me and let me just kind of get lost in it," Curry said in part.

The 13-year NBA veteran also said that it felt like the Warriors were "at home" after he hit the record-breaking shot.

The game paused as the Warriors took a foul and a timeout was called. Curry embraced Allen and members of his family afterward as cheering fans congratulated him.

As for the game, Curry finished with a team-high 22 points en route to leading the Warriors to an NBA-best 23-5 record. He should also become the first-ever player to hit 3,000 regular-season threes with just 23 more to go after hitting five Tuesday.