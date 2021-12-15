Green Bay Packers Donate $270K to Victims of Waukesha Parade Attack

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have donated over $270K to the United for Waukesha Community Fund to benefit the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack and their families.

The total of $270,650 includes $135,325 donated from 42 Packers players and coaches, which was matched by Packers Give Back. The team's donation to the fund was being managed through the Waukesha County Community Foundation.

Over $3 million has been donated to the fund from close to 12,000 individuals, including one donor who gave a matching $1 million donation.

"We were all heartbroken after the senseless tragedy in Waukesha and we worked with our players to help determine the best way to have an impact as an organization," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said.

He added, "After receiving pledged donations from our players and coaches, the organization was proud to match their donations. Our thoughts remain with the victims, along with their families and the Waukesha community, as they continue to grieve and heal from this horrific event."

Six people were killed and many more were injured after a driver in an SUV plowed through the crowd during the parade on Nov. 21.

"It's heartwarming that the players, coaches and Green Bay Packers Give Back are demonstrating such generosity," Shelli Marquardt, president of Waukesha County Community Foundation, said. "Their gift lets the people of Waukesha know their team is rooting for our community."