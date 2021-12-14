Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

McCaffrey had already been on injured reserve for the second time this season and ruled out for the rest of the year because of an ankle injury.

The Panthers also activated offensive lineman Trent Scott off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He started four games at guard this year but missed last Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

McCaffrey suffered his season-ending injury in Carolina's Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins, forcing him to miss the team's final five games. He already had a five-game absence earlier this year caused by a hamstring injury.

In the four weeks since returning from his hamstring injury, McCaffrey had 421 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 68 touches. He finished the season with 99 carries for 442 yards and a touchdown and 37 receptions for 343 yards and a score in seven games.

After not missing a game in his first three seasons in the NFL, McCaffrey has had trouble staying on the field in the past two years. He was limited to three games last season because of ankle and shoulder injuries. When this season ends, McCaffrey will have missed 23 out of 33 possible games since the start of the 2020 campaign.

The Panthers have a record of 5-8 and are on a three-game losing streak. Carolina will look to end its skid in a Week 15 road game against the 7-6 Buffalo Bills, who are also desperate for a win after back-to-back losses.