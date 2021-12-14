Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Toe Injury 'Not Gonna Be a Problem' After Setback

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that the broken pinkie toe he has played on for a month is "not gonna be a problem" or prevent him from playing.

Rodgers told reporters after the Packers' 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday that his toe felt "worse" and that he took a "step back" during the game.

He still ended up completing 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

