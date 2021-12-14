Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: Kings Star Will Command 'Hefty' Price Tag Before Deadline

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly made veteran guard Buddy Hield available in trade talks, according to Jordan Schultz.

Per the report, the asking price is "hefty, but feasible."

Trade rumors surrounding Hield are nothing new. The shooting guard reportedly entertained the idea of being traded during the 2019-20 season, when former head coach Luke Walton moved him to the bench in favor of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is now on the Atlanta Hawks.

Over the summer, Hield was nearly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included Kyle Kuzma, before the Lakers pivoted and instead acquired Russell Westbrook.

And Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Monday that the Kings were "still shopping a package including Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return," and had inquired about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam over the summer.

Given all of the rumors that have circulated around Hield across the past three seasons, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's ultimately dealt.

Hield, 28, would bring perimeter scoring to a new team. He's averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season, though his efficiency (38.2 percent from the field, 35.0 percent from three) hasn't been great.

But for his career, he's a 43.1 percent shooter from the field and 40.1 percent from three, with any inquiring teams likely to assume that a change in scenery would boost his numbers back closer to his career averages.

For teams in need of floor spacing and three-point shooting, Hield is an obvious target. The Kings may be demanding a king's ransom, but they also have a logjam at guard with De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis on the roster.

Moving on from Hield and shaking up the core of a disappointing squad, which sits at just 11-17, makes sense. It's hard to imagine Hield remaining in Sacramento past the trade deadline.