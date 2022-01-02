Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan, Retains Raw Women's Title at WWE Day 1 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch beat Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1 on Saturday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

There were great spots throughout the match, with Morgan notably hitting a springboard sunset flip powerbomb.

Ultimately, Lynch won after hitting the Manhandle Slam on Morgan for the pin.

The New Year's Day bout was a rematch of a clash between the two from Dec. 6, after Morgan was given a second opportunity because of Big Time Becks' controversial means of victory.

The challenger first entered the title picture prior to Survivor Series in November when the Raw women's elimination team was pitted against one other in a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for the singles title on the red brand.

Morgan beat out Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina and Carmella to pick up the biggest win of her career to that point and earn a title shot.

Lynch was dismissive of her opponent before their title match on Raw, noting that she hadn't accomplished much individually during her career and suggesting she wasn't ready to reach the top of the mountain.

Morgan nearly proved her wrong, but The Man capitalized on the situation and held onto the ropes during a pinning combination to retain the belt.

That was essentially the same way Lynch beat Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, and it showed how willing she is to do whatever it takes to keep the title in her possession.

Morgan was left disappointed about coming up short against Big Time Becks, but she remained undeterred and challenged her to a rematch at Day 1.

Lynch proceeded to attack Morgan, throwing her into the steel steps and stomping on her arm after trapping it between the stairs and the ring post.

The rematch was made official shortly thereafter, and Morgan entered Day 1 not only in search of revenge but also the most significant accomplishment of her career.

Ultimately, though, Lynch again got the better of her and retained the Raw Women's Championship, meaning Morgan and her fans will have to wait even longer for her crowning moment.

