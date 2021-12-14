Jaguars Owner Shad Khan on Urban Meyer: 'I Want to Do the Right Thing for the Team'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he's going to take his time evaluating the performance of head coach Urban Meyer amid the team's 2-11 record and rumors of internal strife.

Khan told reporters Monday night he prefers not to make hasty decisions about coaches:

"I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city. That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.

"Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I'm going to reflect on all of that and do what's the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.