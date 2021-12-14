Georgia Southern Routs Carver College 133-15; 2nd-Largest Win in D-1 WCBB History

Elsa/Getty Images

Georgia Southern fell 11 points of making history Monday.

The Eagles' women's basketball team beat Carver College 133-15 at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia, recording the second-biggest margin of victory in Division I history.

"Hats off to Carver, this is one of our non-DI opponents," head coach Anita Howard said of the performance. "So I talked to our kids about focusing on what we do. When you go to work, you do your job. Our job is to defend, rebound and run. We have to do this kind of defensive effort against a Kennesaw, against a Bethune-Cookman coming up. We challenge them to do every game."

The Carver men's team gained fame during the 2020-21 season when it scheduled a number of Division I opponents as schools were scrambling to find opponents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That resulted in the kind of lopsided scores the women's squad suffered Monday.

The Cougars shot 6-of-49 as a team and went scoreless (0-of-12) in the second quarter. They also committed 49 turnovers and were nearly doubled up in rebounds (55 to 28).

Georgia Southern, meanwhile, saw 14 different players score. Three of those players outscored Carver on their own.

Nobody from the Eagles' starting five logged more than 15 minutes, which allowed for the bench to combine for 88 points. Rachel Johnson led the way with 18 points and Constance Thomas dropped in 17. Daeja Holmes finished one assist shy of a double-double (12 points, nine assists).