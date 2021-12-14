Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium Reportedly Will Host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

AP Photo/David Becker

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

Super Bowl LVIII was originally slated for New Orleans but was moved out of the city due to the game overlapping with Mardi Gras.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

