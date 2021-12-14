Derrick Henry Reportedly Working to Return From Foot Injury for Titans' Stretch Run

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is working toward a return for the final stretch of his team's season, according to the Tennesseean's Ben Arthur.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that Henry, who underwent surgery for a broken foot, was tentatively on track to make it back for the postseason if the Titans qualify.

So far, the sky hasn't fallen for Tennessee since the 2020 All-Pro was injured in a Week 8 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The team is 3-2 without him and occupies the second seed in the AFC at 9-4.

Still, the Titans' Super Bowl hopes likely hinge heavily on whether Henry is on the field by the time the playoffs roll around. They have the fourth-best moneyline (+800, bet $100 to win $800) at DraftKings Sportsbook to claim the AFC crown.

Despite missing the last five weeks, Henry is still fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (937), which says everything about his performance prior to breaking the bone in his foot. His 117.1 rushing yards per game are nearly 14 more than the next player (Jonathan Taylor, 103.7).

With the addition of Julio Jones, the Titans might have been looking to ease some of the burden on Henry. Instead, Jones has been limited to seven games, and his production (25 catches, 369 yards) is well below his usual standards.

As a result, Henry was on pace to break the single-season record for carries (416 by Larry Johnson in 2006) before factoring in the addition of a 17th game.

If the 27-year-old can not only return, but also be the same kind of workhorse back on the ground in a few weeks, then the Titans could be poised for a second trip to the AFC title game in three seasons.

