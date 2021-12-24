Nick Foles to Start for Bears vs. Seahawks with Justin Fields, Andy Dalton Injured

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Nick Foles will start at quarterback in Sunday's Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks with Justin Fields unable to practice because of an ankle injury.

Nagy said Fields, who's listed as questionable, will serve as the backup if he's cleared to play. Andy Dalton is out with groin and left hand injuries, so Ryan Willis would be elevated from the practice squad as the backup if Fields is out.

The fanbase got its wish when the Bears not only selected Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft but also elevated him to the starting role in Week 3 due to an injury to Dalton.

The organization hasn't exactly set Fields up for success right out of the gate, though. The offensive line has been consistently bad, and head coach Matt Nagy seemed unable to tailor the offense to the rookie's skill set.

Through 12 appearances, the Ohio State product has thrown for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also suffered injuries to his ribs and left hand over the course of the year.

Fields has been one of the better quarterbacks from the 2021 draft class, which is both an endorsement of his play and an indictment of his fellow first-year signal-callers.

At 4-10, the Bears are already assured of their first losing season since 2017, and they could be looking at a coaching change in the offseason. Another injury to Fields adds to a bitterly disappointing year in the Windy City.

Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles, started seven games for the Bears last season. He'll reclaim the top spot on the depth chart for at least one week as he makes his first appearance of 2021.