Josh Gordon Placed on Chiefs' Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Chargers Game

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

The status of Gordon is not yet known for the Chiefs' AFC West road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

Gordon caught his first touchdown since 2019 in Kansas City's 48-9 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. On Monday, he tweeted, "Thankful for this opportunity."

The 30-year-old signed with the Chiefs' practice squad on Sept. 28 after being reinstated from suspension. He was signed to the team's active roster on Oct. 5. In nine games, Gordon has four catches for 27 yards and a score.

Gordon was once one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL, but substance use issues have followed him throughout his career. He was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 15 violating the terms in place for a conditional reinstatement under the league's policy on substances of abuse.

Gordon had to successfully complete a treatment program monitored by the league before his reinstatement. He was also randomly drug tested in the three months prior to being allowed back into the NFL, and he passed all his tests.

Kansas City is 9-4 and riding a six-game winning streak. Thursday's game against Los Angeles (8-5) will likely be crucial to determining the winner of the division. In the first meeting between the two teams in Week 3, the Chargers came away with a 30-24 victory.