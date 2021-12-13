NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III Being Shopped by Kings as Package

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Sacramento Kings are willing to move Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III as a package deal, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Anderson reported Sacramento is hopeful of landing "a good player" for the pair. He cited the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam as two of the Kings' targets in the offseason.

At least for this season, the ship might have sailed for the Kings to turn Bagley and Hield into a player on par with Simmons or Siakam.

Hield is setting career lows in field-goal percentage (38.2) and three-point percentage (34.9). In both categories, it would be his third straight year of decline.

A change of scenery could help his shooting improve. His relationship with former head coach Luke Walton wasn't great, and he might already be dreaming of greener pastures after that trade to the Los Angeles Lakers fell through.

Hield's profile makes him a worthwhile target for contenders, but his trade value has steadily eroded after a 2018-19 season in which he averaged 20.7 points and shot 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Bagley, meanwhile, would be a reclamation project for his next team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in October that Bagley's agent, Jeff Schwartz, had tried unsuccessfully to get his client out of Sacramento. Schwartz called out the team when the 22-year-old wasn't in the rotation on opening night:

Bagley has made just 12 appearances, averaging 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game. As much as his play is trending upward under interim coach Alvin Gentry, trade suitors will probably call Sacramento's bluff since he can become a restricted free agent in the offseason.

Between now and the Feb. 10 deadline, it's difficult to see Bagley becoming a meaningful trade asset for the Kings.