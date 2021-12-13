Rashawn Slater Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Los Angeles Chargers may be without one of their most important offensive players for Thursday's key divisional clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Insider Aaron Wilson reported the Chargers placed offensive tackle Rashawn Slater on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Head coach Brandon Staley addressed the situation:

Los Angeles selected Slater with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, and he has appeared in all 13 of the team's games during his rookie season.

While offensive tackles are rarely considered Rookie of the Year candidates, especially with a quarterback like Mac Jones and a wide receiver like Ja'Marr Chase making their marks during their first seasons in the league, Slater has been an important presence in the Chargers' playoff push.

Pro Football Focus lists him with an impressive overall player grade of 79.9, and his ability to open up rushing lanes for Austin Ekeler and give Justin Herbert time on passing plays has stood out throughout the season.

Los Angeles is 8-5 on the season and one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West race.

A victory in Thursday's game would propel Slater's team into the middle of the chase for the AFC's only first-round bye alongside the 9-4 New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Chiefs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, a loss would mean the Chargers are in the middle of a crowded race for the wild-card spots with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and others.

There is plenty at stake for Thursday's game, and it may be up to Trey Pipkins III at offensive tackle if Slater is sidelined.