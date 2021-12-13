UFC's Amanda Nunes: 'I Undoubtedly Accept' Julianna Pena's Rematch Fight Offer

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amanda Nunes is ready to jump at the first opportunity to earn her UFC women's bantamweight championship back from Julianna Pena.

"You guys think I'm going to go out unbalanced," Nunes wrote on Instagram. "I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my s--t together and I will be back better than ever."

The Brazilian dropped the belt to Pena at UFC 269 this past Saturday. The new champion made it clear she was willing to stage a rematch.

"We can do it next; I'm free next month, two months from now—whenever they want to do it, I'm ready," Pena said at a post-fight news conference. "If she wants to do a rematch, we can do a rematch."

