    Davante Adams Calls out Robert Quinn for Mocking Aaron Rodgers' Belt Celebration

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2021

    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams knows trying to taunt Aaron Rodgers usually ends poorly.

    Davante Adams @tae15adams

    Question….when has mocking the belt ever worked out well?? Lol

    The latest example was Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn, who broke out Rodgers' championship belt celebration after sacking the quarterback.

    Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears

    13th sack of the season for Robert Quinn ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsGB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://t.co/O5vxtI23pq">pic.twitter.com/O5vxtI23pq</a>

    The game was scoreless at the time, but Rodgers went on to lead Green Bay to a 45-30 win while throwing four touchdown passes.

    Rodgers is known to taunt opponents with the belt celebration, including after scoring a touchdown in the Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. When opposing players mock his celebration after a big play, the quarterback doesn't mind.

    "It hasn't ended well for the most part," Rodgers said after Sunday's win.

    The Packers are 10-2 this season when Rodgers starts, providing plenty of opportunities to get the last word on taunting.

