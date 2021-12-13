Davante Adams Calls out Robert Quinn for Mocking Aaron Rodgers' Belt Celebration

Davante Adams Calls out Robert Quinn for Mocking Aaron Rodgers' Belt CelebrationDecember 14, 2021
Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams knows trying to taunt Aaron Rodgers usually ends poorly.
The latest example was Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn, who broke out Rodgers' championship belt celebration after sacking the quarterback.
Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears
13th sack of the season for Robert Quinn ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsGB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://t.co/O5vxtI23pq">pic.twitter.com/O5vxtI23pq</a>
The game was scoreless at the time, but Rodgers went on to lead Green Bay to a 45-30 win while throwing four touchdown passes.
Rodgers is known to taunt opponents with the belt celebration, including after scoring a touchdown in the Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. When opposing players mock his celebration after a big play, the quarterback doesn't mind.
"It hasn't ended well for the most part," Rodgers said after Sunday's win.
The Packers are 10-2 this season when Rodgers starts, providing plenty of opportunities to get the last word on taunting.