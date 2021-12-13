Davante Adams Calls out Robert Quinn for Mocking Aaron Rodgers' Belt Celebration

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams knows trying to taunt Aaron Rodgers usually ends poorly.

The latest example was Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn, who broke out Rodgers' championship belt celebration after sacking the quarterback.

The game was scoreless at the time, but Rodgers went on to lead Green Bay to a 45-30 win while throwing four touchdown passes.

Rodgers is known to taunt opponents with the belt celebration, including after scoring a touchdown in the Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. When opposing players mock his celebration after a big play, the quarterback doesn't mind.

"It hasn't ended well for the most part," Rodgers said after Sunday's win.

The Packers are 10-2 this season when Rodgers starts, providing plenty of opportunities to get the last word on taunting.