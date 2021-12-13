Devon 'Hannibal' Nicholson Banned by World Class Pro Wrestling After Stabbing Referee

Devon 'Hannibal' Nicholson Banned by World Class Pro Wrestling After Stabbing RefereeDecember 14, 2021
Wrestler Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson has been banned by World Class Pro Wrestling after he repeatedly stabbed referee Lando Deltoro with a metal spike during an event over the weekend, per TMZ Sports.
After Nicholson defeated Carlito in the staged match between the two, he began fighting with Deltoro, presumably as part of the act. But Nicholson then repeatedly stabbed and scraped Deltoro with a metal spike repeatedly until another wrestler pulled him away, as you can see in the video below [warning: graphic violence]:
The Slop Drop @TheSlopDrop1
I’m not about “Cancel Culture”, but promotions need to STOP booking “Hannibal”, AKA “Blood Hunter”. There’s been numerous accusations of sexual harassment & several incidents of him legit injuring people. He’s a reckless liability that’s all about himself & getting YouTube views. <a href="https://t.co/AfB2hc5LiF">pic.twitter.com/AfB2hc5LiF</a>
Deltoro required multiple sutures for his facial wounds, though he said he was doing OK on Monday:
Lando Deltoro God’s perfect idiot @Elcucuyfeo
Recovering at home, still a big fuzzy and pain, yes lots of pain. But I’ll live. Thanks you all for out pouring of love and support .<br>I am a firm believer that if you put good out into the world, good will return to you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/downbutnotout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#downbutnotout</a> <a href="https://t.co/0bE71rWbtP">pic.twitter.com/0bE71rWbtP</a>
"World Class moving forward will not be associated with Devon Nicholson," World Class Pro Wrestling owner Jerry Bostic said Sunday. "I cannot and will not condone what happened last night."