Devon 'Hannibal' Nicholson Banned by World Class Pro Wrestling After Stabbing Referee

AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini

Wrestler Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson has been banned by World Class Pro Wrestling after he repeatedly stabbed referee Lando Deltoro with a metal spike during an event over the weekend, per TMZ Sports.

After Nicholson defeated Carlito in the staged match between the two, he began fighting with Deltoro, presumably as part of the act. But Nicholson then repeatedly stabbed and scraped Deltoro with a metal spike repeatedly until another wrestler pulled him away, as you can see in the video below [warning: graphic violence]:

Deltoro required multiple sutures for his facial wounds, though he said he was doing OK on Monday:

"World Class moving forward will not be associated with Devon Nicholson," World Class Pro Wrestling owner Jerry Bostic said Sunday. "I cannot and will not condone what happened last night."