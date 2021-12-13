Urban Meyer 'Assured' Shad Khan He Believes in His Heart Jaguars Can Improve

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 with Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but head coach Urban Meyer remains confident in his team's abilities.

The first-year coach defended his squad in a one-on-one meeting with owner Shad Khan after the game.

"I assured him that I still believe in my heart that we will [turn this around]," Meyer said, per Mark Long of the Associated Press. “How fast? That depends on … I still think there’s good pieces."

Meyer won three NCAA titles with Florida and Ohio State, but his first stint in the NFL has not gone as hoped. The Jaguars have lost five straight games and rank 31st in the league in scoring offense with 13.8 points per game.

