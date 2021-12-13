USA Gymnastics, USOPC to Pay $380M to Larry Nassar Survivors After Settling Lawsuits

Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee will pay $380 million to the victims of former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar after reaching a settlement in a yearslong lawsuit.

Dan Murphy and John Barr of ESPN reported USA Gymnastics and the USOPC will also meet "several other nonmonetary provisions" to settle the suit. Nassar's victims were previously awarded $500 million in a lawsuit filed against Michigan State University, which also employed the convicted serial sexual abuser.

