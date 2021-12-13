Zac Stacy Told Police Alleged Attack on Ex-Girlfriend Was 'Staged' in Arrest Video

Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy accused his ex-girlfriend of trying to provoke him into attacking her in November.

"It's just a case of just bitterness, man," Stacy told police in video obtained by TMZ Sports. "That's why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up. ... The whole thing was staged. All she's trying to do is get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me."

Stacy was arrested on charges of felony aggravated battery and felony criminal mischief last month after the alleged attack on the woman, who is the mother of his child. A video that appears to show Stacy beating the woman later leaked to the media.

Stacy admits his actions were "f--ked up" in the video but explains he doesn't know "how any man could have handled that situation." According to his testimony, the woman knew Stacy was recently in rehab for depression and anxiety and sought to take advantage of his emotional state.

"She knew I was down, she knew I was going through anxiety and depression," Stacy said. "She knew I was trying to close this gap that's between me and my son and she's just upset that she got caught and she's upset I'm not taking care of him like she expected. And now she took it this far."

Stacy is facing 15 years in prison and is currently out on bond. He played for the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets during his NFL career.