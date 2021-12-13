Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Renewed Optimism' Nets Star Will Return This Season

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

There is reportedly "renewed optimism" within the Brooklyn Nets that Kyrie Irving will join the team at some point this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that Irving and Kevin Durant have been in increasing contact in recent weeks, leading to "an increased level of enthusiasm between the two superstars."

Irving has not played his season because he has refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19. New York City requires any person entering an indoor building like an arena to have at least one vaccination shot. The city will require full vaccination—two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson—beginning Dec. 27.

While Irving is eligible for most road games, the Nets chose not to allow him to be a part-time player before the 2021-22 season began.

