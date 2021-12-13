Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Is 'A Good Version of' Johnny Manziel, Says NFL Exec

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

There is no clear favorite to be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL draft, but Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett has impressed scouts.

One AFC executive provided an interesting comparison, telling Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated: "He's a good version of Johnny Football—better frame, head on shoulders and arm, and he's a better leader."

Johnny Manziel (6'0", 207 lbs) was a first-round pick in 2014 out of Texas A&M, but he only lasted two seasons and eight starts in the NFL.

The executive continued: "Athletic, gutsy. … Kind of hit the scene hard out of nowhere like [Joe] Burrow and balled out. Love the kid. He's got the it factor. Kid has balls. … We have a ways to go, but definitely if the draft was today, he would be [the first quarterback] taken."

The 6'3", 220-pound senior enters the bowl season with 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 13 games, adding 233 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

