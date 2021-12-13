Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says 'I Don’t Really Think the NFL Is Hard' After Win vs. WFT

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is just 13 games into his professional career, but he is already one of the top defensive players in the league.

"I don’t really think the NFL is hard," Parsons said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The rookie has 12 sacks on the year, including at least one in six straight games, plus 75 tackles. His impact plays make him not only a Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite, but also a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

He explained to Breer how going against his teammates has helped make a quick transition to the NFL:

"I think they got some really great players around here. But I just think it’s a bunch of players that work really hard, and I think it rubs off whenever you play guys like La’el [Collins in practice]. When I’m going against La’el and I’m challenging him every down, saying, 'What could I do there? How can I make this better?' Or I’m going against Zack [Martin], and I’m just getting those opportunities, it really just makes those guys [on other teams] not look as good."

With eight forced turnovers over the past two games combined, the Dallas defense has become as dangerous as any in the NFL and Parsons is a major reason for that success.