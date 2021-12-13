Aaron Rodgers Had Setback with Toe Injury In Packers' Win vs. Bears: 'It Feels Worse'

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

While the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 45-30 in Sunday night's divisional clash, it wasn't all good news for the NFC North leaders.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters his toe injury "feels worse" after he suffered a bit of a setback in the win. He also said surgery is his last resort as he continues to play through the fractured toe that has not stopped him from playing in games.

The all-time great was dialed in and completed 29 of his 37 passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions during yet another win over a team he has largely dominated throughout his career.

The performance and latest update from Rodgers come after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the toe injury will be an issue for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

"One source told ESPN that doctors can't completely numb the fractured left pinkie toe because Rodgers has to feel his foot to throw—otherwise it drags and he can't feel it plant," Schefter wrote.

The report also noted the quarterback would need a pin placed in the toe if he underwent surgery, which is why he has not undergone any procedure.

Green Bay's Super Bowl chances likely rely on Rodgers' ability to stay on the field.

Not only is he one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but Jordan Love also struggled during his one start this season. The Packers managed just seven points in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with Rodgers sidelined and looked like anything but a dominant offensive team without No. 12.

Even with the toe limiting him some, he was unstoppable Sunday.

More showings like that will help the Packers in their pursuit of the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals in the race for the NFC's only first-round bye.