Lakers' LeBron James Says Son Bronny 'Inspires Me' After Triple-Double vs. Magic

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James notched a triple-double in Sunday's win over the Orlando Magic.

After the game, James said he felt some extra motivation after watching his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. and his Sierra Canyon High School team play on Saturday.

"He inspires me," James said of his son. "I felt really good waking up today after watching him and his team last night. I just tried to do my part."

