Kevin Durant Drops 51 Points to Lead Nets Past Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant went off for 51 points in Sunday's 116-104 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Durant was dueling with Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham, who set a career-high with 26 points in the loss.

It was the most points scored by an NBA player this season, surpassing Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's 50-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 8. It's also the most points ever scored at Little Caesars Arena.

Durant, who also added seven rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks, shot 16-of-31 from the field and made five of his 10 three-point attempts. He went 14-of-15 from the free-throw line. His 51 points set a new high mark during his time with the Nets.

Durant has been taking on more of a load for Brooklyn and played 41 minutes, his fourth time in the last seven games that he's been on the floor for over 40 minutes. No other player on the Nets scored more than 20 points Sunday and only three other players scored in double figures.

It was the seventh 50-point game of Durant's 14-year career. His career-high of 54 points came in 2014 when he was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a win over the Warriors.

Durant could have been in a mood after he was fined $25,000 Sunday morning for directing obscene language at a fan during Brooklyn's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets will return to action Tuesday at home against the Toronto Raptors.