WFT's Taylor Heinicke Says He 'Should Be Ready' for Eagles Game After Knee Injury

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Washington Football Team lost Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but they seemingly did not lose their quarterback to a long-term injury.

"The knee is fine," Taylor Heinicke told Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post after the game. "It was a little scary at first, but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw. I didn't feel right ever since. I think the knee should be fine; I should be ready this week."

Washington fell to 6-7 with the 27-20 loss and saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

The defeat also all but ended its chances at winning the NFC East, as the Cowboys improved to 9-4 and are three games clear of the Football Team with four remaining. However, Washington is still right in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race and will look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

That Heinicke said he should be ready for that game is welcome news considering he was playing so well coming into Sunday's contest.

He had seven touchdown passes to two interceptions during the winning streak with three of the scores coming during an impressive showing against the Carolina Panthers.

However, that momentum ended against the Cowboys when he completed 11 of 25 passes for 122 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The rushing attack also failed to generate any momentum with Antonio Gibson, and the defense struggled in the first quarter as the Cowboys built an 18-0 lead.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kyle Allen spelled Heinicke and helped lead the Football Team back to within a single score in the fourth quarter, but they were never able to get over the hump in the loss.

They will at least have Heinicke back against the Eagles in what is shaping up to be an important game in the NFC Wild Card picture.