Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs Heard About Raiders' Pregame Huddle on Logo Before Blowout

The Kansas City Chiefs certainly looked motivated during Sunday's 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes told CBS Sports' Evan Washburn the Chiefs heard that the Raiders gathered for a pregame huddle on the midfield logo prior to the game.

"I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium], so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time," Mahomes added.

Mahomes was ruthlessly efficient during the win, completing 20 of his 24 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two scores on the ground, while Derrick Gore tallied 66 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The offense didn't have to do too much thanks to the strong play of Kansas City's defense, which scored a touchdown on the first snap from scrimmage when Mike Hughes scooped up a fumble and ran it into the end zone.

Derek Carr threw for 263 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 45 attempts, while Josh Jacobs had just 24 yards on the ground as the Raiders had to turn away from the running game thanks to an early deficit.

It was yet another blowout win over the rival Raiders after Kansas City handled Las Vegas 41-14 on Nov. 14.

Despite a slow 3-4 start to the campaign, Mahomes and Co. are now in full control of the AFC West and look like Super Bowl contenders once again as they extended their winning streak to six with Sunday's performance.

They are now tied with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans for the best record in the AFC and have an opportunity to clinch the conference's only first-round bye if they continue to play at such an elevated level.

It would probably benefit future opponents not to give Kansas City any additional motivation either, which is apparently exactly what the Raiders did Sunday.