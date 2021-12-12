Nets' Kevin Durant Fined $25K 'for Directing Obscene Language' Towards Hawks Fan

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets' 113-105 victory. Video of Durant cursing at the fan circulated on social media over the weekend.

