Report: Titans 'Optimistic' Derrick Henry Returns for Playoffs amid Injury Rehab

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is expected back for the playoffs.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Titans are expected to activate him for a return from injured reserve "shortly."

Henry underwent foot surgery in November, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting at the time he was expected to miss six to 10 weeks. Rapoport followed up on Dec. 12, noting that the two-time Pro Bowler could be back in time for the playoffs.

Prior to breaking a bone in his foot, Henry was building an MVP-caliber resume. He ran for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games, putting him on pace to lead the NFL in rushing yards for the third straight season.

Given his value to the Titans, it was easy to forecast doom for the reigning AFC South champions once the 27-year-old got hurt. Instead, they've gone 4-3 since his injury.

The pairing of D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard have done well enough to anchor the running game.

With the team back in the postseason, Tennessee's Super Bowl hopes will nevertheless rest heavily on Henry's shoulders.