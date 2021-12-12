X

    Texans' David Johnson Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Seahawks Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2021

    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    The Houston Texans placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

    Johnson has run for 176 yards and caught 28 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown through 11 games.

    His absence will force the Texans to lean on Rex Burkhead and Royce Freeman more to anchor the running game.

