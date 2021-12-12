Video: Cowboys Are 1st Team to Fly Own Sideline Benches for Game vs. WFT at FedEx

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys players will be more comfortable than usual in Sunday's road game against the Washington Football Team.

The organization flew in its own benches to use on its sideline for the matchup at FedEx Field:

As Mitchell Tischler of NBC Sports Washington noted, the opposing team is allowed to control their own sideline.

ESPN's Ed Werder explained the Cowboys' reasoning for the move:

Considering the Cowboys play their home games in a dome, the heated benches could make the players more comfortable on the sidelines in the colder weather.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott also noted this week that heated benches could help his durability.

"It's a little harder to warm up outside, but [in] the outdoor games, you get the heated benches so it's a little warmer on the sidelines," he said, per Nick Eatman of the team's official site. "Maybe at the beginning it'll be a little stiff, but once the game goes on, I'll be able to put a little heat on it."

Of course, you can't discount the mental aspect of having your own benches in a road game. It might create a more familiar setting in what could be a hostile environment.

This is the first of two 2021 games between the NFC East division rivals, currently sitting first and second in the standings. Washington will play at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in Week 16.