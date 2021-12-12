Nate Diaz Says Conor McGregor 'Sucks' for Letting Dustin Poirier 'F--k Him Up'

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nate Diaz was not impressed by Dustin Poirier during UFC 269 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

After Charles Oliveira submitted Poirier in Round 3 to retain the UFC lightweight title, Diaz turned his attention to Conor McGregor:

Poirier notably earned back-to-back TKO wins over McGregor earlier this year, leading to his title fight against Oliveira.

Diaz, meanwhile, split a pair of memorable bouts against the Irish superstar in 2016.

McGregor defended his losses to Poirier on Saturday, saying on Twitter that Poirier "got lumped around and got lucky twice. That's it. Is what it is."

The 33-year-old McGregor has just a single competitive win since 2016. Diaz, 36, has just one win since 2016 as well.