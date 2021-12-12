Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks QB's Camp Viewed 2021 as 'Make-or-Break Year'

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

The Russell Wilson trade rumors haven't quieted down during the Seattle Seahawks' disappointing 2021 season, and it's expected that talks could ramp up again his offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wilson's camp saw the 2021 season as a "make-or-break year" for the quarterback's relationship with the franchise. Reporter Jordan Schultz linked Wilson to the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, a report Rapoport was able to confirm.

The Seahawks are a disappointing 4-8 and on pace for their first losing season since 2011.

Wilson missed three games after undergoing surgery for a mallet finger injury and has not performed at a Pro Bowl-caliber level since his return. The future Hall of Famer has thrown for 300 yards only once all season and not more than two touchdowns since Week 1. Seattle ranks 31st in the NFL in total offense, quietly worse than the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions—teams that have been regularly ripped in public for their lack of offensive explosion.

“When it’s a new system, not everything is just spot on every second with the players in terms of us executing it,” Wilson told reporters last month of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's offensive system. “So we’ve got to be better on our end to make sure we execute every little detail."

The Seahawks won't have any issue trading Wilson if they decide it's best to move on. Wilson has long sought an offensive system that allows him to flourish on an individual level and compete for MVPs. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has consistently preached running the ball—even despite the team's lack of success on the ground this season.

If a power struggle over offensive philosophy still exists between Wilson and Carroll, it would be fair to wonder why the Seahawks would choose to jettison their 33-year-old quarterback over their 70-year-old coach.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This situation is one to monitor closely as the Seahawks play out the string on a frustrating season.