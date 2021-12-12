UFC's Dustin Poirier Offers to Donate $20K to Charity Of Charles Oliveira's Choice

UFC's Dustin Poirier Offers to Donate $20K to Charity Of Charles Oliveira's ChoiceDecember 12, 2021
Dustin Poirier is not a sore loser.
Poirier offered Charles Oliveira a $20,000 donation to the charity of his choice after being submitted by the UFC lightweight champion at Saturday's UFC 269 pay-per-view.
"I saw a video this week of him showing where he grew up and where his mom cooked dinner for him. I think it was an old video and saw some of the sights of where he grew up and just how little they had," Poirier told reporters after the fight (24:17 mark). "It came to me this week, I thought I was going to let him know—win, lose or draw—that me and the Good Fight Foundation would donate $20,000 to his city in Brazil and put the money wherever they think it needs to be. He's a good guy, and he knows where the money would go the furthest."
UFC Europe @UFCEurope
💎 <a href="https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DustinPoirier</a> just donated $20,000 to a hometown charity of <a href="https://twitter.com/CharlesDoBronxs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharlesDoBronxs</a> choice. <br><br>Being a champion doesn't begin and end with twelve pounds of gold. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC269?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC269</a> <a href="https://t.co/y4AElHBkX4">pic.twitter.com/y4AElHBkX4</a>
Oliveira is from Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil, a nation ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States is the only country with a higher death toll from COVID than Brazil.