UFC's Dustin Poirier Offers to Donate $20K to Charity Of Charles Oliveira's Choice

Dustin Poirier is not a sore loser.

Poirier offered Charles Oliveira a $20,000 donation to the charity of his choice after being submitted by the UFC lightweight champion at Saturday's UFC 269 pay-per-view.

"I saw a video this week of him showing where he grew up and where his mom cooked dinner for him. I think it was an old video and saw some of the sights of where he grew up and just how little they had," Poirier told reporters after the fight (24:17 mark). "It came to me this week, I thought I was going to let him know—win, lose or draw—that me and the Good Fight Foundation would donate $20,000 to his city in Brazil and put the money wherever they think it needs to be. He's a good guy, and he knows where the money would go the furthest."

Oliveira is from Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil, a nation ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States is the only country with a higher death toll from COVID than Brazil.