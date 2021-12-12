Pistons' Jerami Grant Reportedly out Indefinitely After Suffering Thumb Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons star power forward Jerami Grant is reportedly out indefinitely after tearing ligaments in his right thumb, according to Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Grant appeared to suffer the injury during Friday's 109-93 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, though he was able to continue playing.

Grant, 27, leads the Pistons with 20.1 points per game, adding 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. He's shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three.

A solid two-way player, Grant is miscast as a leading man on offense, though in Detroit there aren't any better options, at least while rookie Cade Cunningham (15.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.5 APG) develops.

For a 4-21 Pistons team that has lost 11 straight, a stretch without Grant could be pretty rough.

On the other hand, the young Pistons aren't exactly trying to compete for a title anytime soon. More playing time for young players, and better odds at winning the 2022 NBA draft lottery, isn't a bad thing for this franchise.

The Pistons have an intriguing young core in Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes. Grant's absence could mean more playing time for young players like Isaiah Livers and Jamorko Pickett, though veteran Trey Lyles likely will be promoted to the starting lineup and Josh Jackson should see a bump in minutes as well.