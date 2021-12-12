X

    Heisman Trophy Winner 2021: Speech and Highlights from Bryce Young's Presentation

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2021

    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    To the surprise of very few, Bryce Young was named the Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday night, following an award season that also saw him claim the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards.

    A humble Young thanked his family, teammates and coaches, among others in his speech while noting that previous doubts about his size at the quarterback position didn't leave him wanting to prove everyone else wrong, but wanting to prove to himself he could be great.

    "I've always been someone who's been labeled as not the prototype. Being an African-American quarterback and being quote-unquote undersized and not being that prototype, I've always been ruled out and counted out. People a lot of times have told me that I wasn't going to be able to make it. And for me, it's always been about, not really proving them wrong but proving to myself what I can accomplish. I've always pushed myself to work the hardest and I try my best to do all I can to maximize all that I can do. And thanks to the people around me and the grace of God, I've been able to make it here, and I'm truly grateful for that."
    This year's Heisman balloting wasn't particularly close:

    Young made history Saturday, becoming the first Alabama quarterback in program history to win the Heisman. He's the fourth player in Crimson Tide history to win the vaunted award, joining running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (2020). 

