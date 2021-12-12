Mavericks' Luka Doncic Reportedly Expected to Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss multiple games because of "persistent left ankle soreness," according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Stein noted an exact timeline is still being determined.

Doncic has already missed time this season because of ongoing ankle issues. He originally suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of a 111-101 win over the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 15.

The Mavs held Doncic out of their next three games. The two-time All-Star returned to the lineup on Nov. 23. He appeared in five consecutive games before being held out of the second game on a back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 4.

Doncic told reporters after a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 10 he "probably shouldn't have played" in the fourth quarter because his ankle was causing problems.

"I wasn't feeling very good," he added, "but I tried to be out there."

On Saturday, he was ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The loss of Doncic only compounds the issues Dallas has already been having this season. Head coach Jason Kidd has the Mavs off to a 12-13 start. They are currently eighth in the Western Conference, but this is a disappointing record for a team that went 42-30 last season.

Doncic has been part of the problem for the Mavericks. He's still playing at a high level with 25.6 points, 8.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game in 21 starts. But the 22-year-old isn't scoring with the same efficiency he did last season. His shooting percentage is at 44.7 percent, down from 47.9 percent in 2020-21.

Until Doncic is able to return, Kidd will likely turn to Jalen Brunson as his starting point guard.