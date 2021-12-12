Stephen Curry Has 'Redefined' the PG Position, Warriors' Steve Kerr Says

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Warriors star Stephen Curry is special, but Golden State head coach Steve Kerr went as far as to say the 33-year-old has "redefined the point guard position."

“What he’s done has completely defined what’s a good shot, redefined the point guard position," Kerr said to reporters when asked about Curry's impact on basketball as a whole as he closes in on Ray Allen's all-time three-point record.

This isn't the first time Kerr has made those comments, either. In April, the longtime Warriors bench boss said Curry had essentially "created a new position" because he's an incredible playmaker and long-range threat.

However, Curry isn't solely responsible for how the point guard position has changed over the last decade. Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul all have similar traits.

The play of those players combined has helped advance the performances of many young point guards around the NBA. Just look at Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball. They've been highly effective as both playmakers and scorers in their young careers.

Here's how those players have performed to this point entering Saturday night's action:

Luka Doncic: 25.7 points, 7.8 assists on 45.6 percent shooting from the floor and 33.1 percent shooting from deep in 220 career games.

Trae Young: 24.4 points, 8.9 assists on 43.3 percent shooting from the floor and 34.8 percent shooting from deep in 230 career games.

Ja Morant: 19.2 points, 7.3 assists on 46.5 percent shooting from the floor and 32.3 percent shooting from deep in 149 career games.

LaMelo Ball: 17.1 points, 6.8 assists on 42.9 percent shooting from the floor and 36.8 percent shooting from deep in 75 career games.

For comparison, Curry is averaging 24.3 points and 6.5 assists on 47.5 percent shooting from the floor and 43.2 from deep in 786 career games.

Basketball will only continue to evolve, and maybe some day, someone will once again come along and redefine what NBA head coaches expect out of a point guard. For now, Curry will remain the gold standard among NBA players at the position and will undoubtedly continue to have an impact on the younger generations.